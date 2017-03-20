Discover the do's and don'ts involved in crafting readable Swift code as you explore common Swift coding challenges and the best practices that address them. From spacing, bracing, and semicolons to proper API style, discover the whys behind each recommendation, and add to or establish your own house style guidelines. This practical, powerful, and opinionated guide offers the best practices you need to know to work successfully in this equally opinionated programming language.

Apple's Swift programming language has finally reached stability, and developers are demanding to know how to program the language properly. Swift Style guides you through the ins and outs of Swift programming best practices. This is the first best practices book for serious, professional Swift programmers and for programmers who want to shine their skills to be hired in this demanding market.

A style guide offers a consistent experience of well-crafted code that lets you focus on the code's underlying meaning, intent, and implementation. This book doesn't offer canonical answers on Swift coding style. It explores the areas of Swift where structure comes into play. Whether you're developing a personal style or a house style, there are always ways to enhance your code choices. You'll find here the ideas and principles to establish or enhance your own best style practices.

Begin with simple syntactical styling. Strengthen code bracing for easy readability. Style your closures for safety and resilience. Perfect spacing and layout. Master literal initialization and typing. Optimize control flow layout and improve conditional style choices. Transition from Objective-C and move code into Swift the right way. Boost API design using proper naming and labeling. Elevate defaulted arguments and variadics to their right places. Finally, Erica offers her own broad recommendations on good coding practice.

What You Need:

Recent version of the Swift programming language