Functional C#

Uncover the secrets of functional programming using C# and change the way you approach your applications forever

About This Book

This book focuses on the functional paradigm of C#, which will give you a whole new angle on coding with C#

It illustrates the advantages that functional programming brings to the table and the associated coding benefits

This practical guide covers all the aspects of functional programming and provides solutions that can be applied in business scenarios

Who This Book Is For

This book is suitable for C# developers with basic prior knowledge of C# and with no functional programming experience at all.

What You Will Learn

Develop an application using the functional approach

Implement unit testing to functionally program code

Create efficient code using functional programming

Work through a LINQ query so you can work with data

Compose asynchronous programs to create a responsive application

Use recursion in function programming in order to simplify code

Optimize the program code using Laziness and Caching Techniques

In Detail

Functional programming makes your application faster, improves performance, and increases your productivity. C# code is written at a higher level of abstraction, so that code will be closer to business requirements, abstracting away many low-level implementation details.

This book bridges the language gap for C# developers by showing you how to create and consume functional constructs in C#. We also bridge the domain gap by showing how functional constructs can be applied in business scenarios. We'll take you through lambda expressions and extension methods, and help you develop a deep understanding of the concepts and practices of LINQ and recursion in C#.

By the end of the book, you will be able to write code using the best approach and will be able to perform unit testing in functional programming, changing how you write your applications and revolutionizing your projects.

Style and approach

This book takes a pragmatic approach and shows you techniques to write better functional constructs in C#. We'll also show you how these concepts can be applied in business scenarios.