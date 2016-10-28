Mastering Modern Web Penetration Testing

Master the art of conducting modern pen testing attacks and techniques on your web application before the hacker does!

About This Book

This book covers the latest technologies such as Advance XSS, XSRF, SQL Injection, Web API testing, XML attack vectors, OAuth 2.0 Security, and more involved in today's web applications

Penetrate and secure your web application using various techniques

Get this comprehensive reference guide that provides advanced tricks and tools of the trade for seasoned penetration testers

Who This Book Is For

This book is for security professionals and penetration testers who want to speed up their modern web application penetrating testing. It will also benefit those at an intermediate level and web developers who need to be aware of the latest application hacking techniques.

What You Will Learn

Get to know the new and less-publicized techniques such PHP Object Injection and XML-based vectors

Work with different security tools to automate most of the redundant tasks

See different kinds of newly-designed security headers and how they help to provide security

Exploit and detect different kinds of XSS vulnerabilities

Protect your web application using filtering mechanisms

Understand old school and classic web hacking in depth using SQL Injection, XSS, and CSRF

Grasp XML-related vulnerabilities and attack vectors such as XXE and DoS techniques

Get to know how to test REST APIs to discover security issues in them

In Detail

Web penetration testing is a growing, fast-moving, and absolutely critical field in information security. This book executes modern web application attacks and utilises cutting-edge hacking techniques with an enhanced knowledge of web application security.

We will cover web hacking techniques so you can explore the attack vectors during penetration tests. The book encompasses the latest technologies such as OAuth 2.0, Web API testing methodologies and XML vectors used by hackers. Some lesser discussed attack vectors such as RPO (relative path overwrite), DOM clobbering, PHP Object Injection and etc. has been covered in this book.

We'll explain various old school techniques in depth such as XSS, CSRF, SQL Injection through the ever-dependable SQLMap and reconnaissance.

Websites nowadays provide APIs to allow integration with third party applications, thereby exposing a lot of attack surface, we cover testing of these APIs using real-life examples.

This pragmatic guide will be a great benefit and will help you prepare fully secure applications.

Style and approach

This master-level guide covers various techniques serially. It is power-packed with real-world examples that focus more on the practical aspects of implementing the techniques rather going into detailed theory.