Angular 2 Cookbook By Matt Frisbie Publisher: Packt Publishing Final Release Date: January 2017 Pages: 464 Discover over 70 recipes that provide the solutions you need to know to face every challenge in Angular 2 head on About This Book A first-rate reference guide with a clear structure and intuitive index that gives you as a developer exactly the information you want in exactly the way you want it

Covers no legacy material from the outdated Angular release candidates; it is up-to-date with the latest release of Angular 2.4

All the code in the book is explicitly written out, and every piece of code shown is a step towards building a simple working example Who This Book Is For This book is for developers who are competent with JavaScript and are looking to dive headfirst into the TypeScript edition of Angular 2. This book is also geared towards developers with experience in Angular 1 who are looking to make the transition. What You Will Learn Understand how to best move an Angular 1 application to Angular 2

Build a solid foundational understanding of the core elements of Angular 2 such as components, forms, and services

Gain an ability to wield complex topics such as Observables and Promises

Properly implement applications utilizing advanced topics such as dependency injection

Know how to maximize the performance of Angular 2 applications

Understand the best ways to take an Angular 2 application from TypeScript in a code editor to a fully function application served on your site

Angular 2 introduces an entirely new way to build applications. It wholly embraces all the newest concepts that are built into the next generation of browsers, and it cuts away all the fat and bloat from Angular 1. This book plunges directly into the heart of all the most important Angular 2 concepts for you to conquer. In addition to covering all the Angular 2 fundamentals, such as components, forms, and services, it demonstrates how the framework embraces a range of new web technologies such as ES6 and TypeScript syntax, Promises, Observables, and Web Workers, among many others. This book covers all the most complicated Angular concepts and at the same time introduces the best practices with which to wield these powerful tools. It also covers in detail all the concepts you'll need to get you building applications faster. Oft-neglected topics such as testing and performance optimization are widely covered as well. A developer that reads through all the content in this book will have a broad and deep understanding of all the major topics in the Angular 2 universe. Style and approach This book follows a cookbook approach—each recipe presents a unique problem to which the solution is presented in a clear, concise, and manner step-by-step manner. With practical hands-on guidance in each and every recipe, you'll be able to get to grips with the concepts.

5.0 Hilarious and original, deep and thorough By Hani from San Francisco, CA

Easy to understand

Helpful examples

Well-written Cons Best Uses Expert

