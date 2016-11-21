Windows Server 2016 Cookbook

Saute your way through more than 100 hands-on recipes designed to prepare any server administrator to work with Windows Server 2016

About This Book

Get the first book on the market to unleash the power of Windows Server 2016, which improves the lives of thousands of enterprise users

Be the first to leverage the advent of Containers and Nano Server on Windows Server 2016, which utilizes the resources efficiently and increases productivity.

This practical, recipe-based approach helps you to delivering global-scale cloud services into your infrastructure using Windows Server 2016

Who This Book Is For

This book is for system administrators and IT professionals with experience in Windows Server 2012 R2 environments who are looking to acquire the skills and knowledge necessary to manage and maintain the core infrastructure required for a Windows Server 2016 environment.

What You Will Learn

Build the infrastructure required for a successful Windows network

Navigate the new Server 2016 interface efficiently

Implement solid networking and security practices into your Windows Server environment

Design your own PKI and start issuing certificates today

Explore the brand-new Nano Server functionality

Enable nested virtualization on Hyper-V and Server

Connect your remote laptops back to the corporate network using Microsoft's own remote access technologies, including DirectAccess

Provide a centralized point for users to access applications and data by configuring Remote Desktop Services

Compose optimal Group Policies

Facilitate task automation with PowerShell 5.0 scripting

In Detail

This hands-on Cookbook is stuffed full of practical recipes that will help you handle the essential administrative tasks in Windows Server 2016. You'll start by familiarizing yourself with the look and feel of Windows Server 2016, and will then learn how to navigate through some daily tasks using the graphical interface. You will see how to compose optimal Group Policies and facilitate task automation with PowerShell 5.0 scripting. We will also take a look at the functions available to provide remote network access to your traveling users, and explore the much anticipated Nano Server and Hyper-V built-in integration support that is brand new in Windows Server 2016.

By the end of this book, you will know how to take your Windows Server 2016-powered server and turn it into any common infrastructure role that might be required in your company.

Style and approach

The book follows a recipe-based approach that starts with an introduction and the installation of Windows Server 2016, then dives into the powerful features, and then ends with the concept of security.