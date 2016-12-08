Building Applications with Scala

Write modern, scalable, and reactive applications with the power of Scala

About This Book

Delves into the intricacies of functional reactive programming with Scala

Explores frameworks like Akka, Play and Slick used to develop efficient applications

A step by step guide with plenty of examples showing practical implementation of essential concepts

Who This Book Is For

If you are a Java or JVM developer who wants to use Scala to build reactive functional applications for the JVM platform, then this book is for you. Prior knowledge of Java or functional programing would help. No Scala knowledge is required.

What You Will Learn

Use Akka to create a chat service for your app

Equip yourself with the techniques and tools to build reports and build database persistence with Scala and Slick

Develop a customer-facing Rest API that makes use of Scala and Spray

Make use of the Scala web development principles and scale up the architecture of your application

Get familiar with the core principles and concepts of Functional Programming

Use the Play framework to create models, controllers, and views

Develop reactive backing frameworks by writing code with RxScala

Discover what proper testing entails with Scala using behavior-driven development

In Detail

Scala is known for incorporating both object-oriented and functional programming into a concise and extremely powerful package. However, creating an app in Scala can get a little tricky because of the complexity the language has. This book will help you dive straight into app development by creating a real, reactive, and functional application. We will provide you with practical examples and instructions using a hands-on approach that will give you a firm grounding in reactive functional principles.

The book will take you through all the fundamentals of app development within Scala as you build an application piece by piece. We've made sure to incorporate everything you need from setting up to building reports and scaling architecture. This book also covers the most useful tools available in the Scala ecosystem, such as Slick, Play, and Akka, and a whole lot more. It will help you unlock the secrets of building your own up-to-date Scala application while maximizing performance and scalability.

Style and approach

This book takes a step-by-step approach to app development with Scala. It will place special emphasis on functional language. It will teach you the core benefits of Scala and the fundamentals of functional programming by developing a robust application.