Microsoft Dynamics 365 Extensions Cookbook

More than 80 recipes to help you leverage the various extensibility features available for Microsoft Dynamics and solve problems easily

About This Book

Customize, configure, and extend the vanilla features of Dynamics 365 to deliver bespoke CRM solutions fit for any organization

Implement business logic using point-and-click configuration, plugins, and client-side scripts with MS Dynamics 365

Built a DevOps pipeline as well as Integrate Dynamics 365 with Azure and other platforms

Who This Book Is For

This book is for developers, administrators, consultants, and power users who want to learn about best practices when extending Dynamics 365 for enterprises. You are expected to have a basic understand of the Dynamics CRM/365 platform.

What You Will Learn

Customize, configure, and extend Microsoft Dynamics 365

Create business process automation

Develop client-side extensions to add features to the Dynamics 365 user interface

Set up a security model to securely manage data with Dynamics 365

Develop and deploy clean code plugins to implement a wide range of custom behaviors

Use third-party applications, tools, and patterns to integrate Dynamics 365 with other platforms

Integrate with Azure, Java, SSIS, PowerBI, and Octopus Deploy

Build an end-to-end DevOps pipeline for Dynamics 365

In Detail

Microsoft Dynamics 365 is a powerful tool. It has many unique features that empower organisations to bridge common business challenges and technology pitfalls that would usually hinder the adoption of a CRM solution. This book sets out to enable you to harness the power of Dynamics 365 and cater to your unique circumstances.

We start this book with a no-code configuration chapter and explain the schema, fields, and forms modeling techniques. We then move on to server-side and client-side custom code extensions. Next, you will see how best to integrate Dynamics 365 in a DevOps pipeline to package and deploy your extensions to the various SDLC environments. This book also covers modern libraries and integration patterns that can be used with Dynamics 365 (Angular, 3 tiers, and many others). Finally, we end by highlighting some of the powerful extensions available.

Throughout we explain a range of design patterns and techniques that can be used to enhance your code quality; the aim is that you will learn to write enterprise-scale quality code.

Style and approach

This book takes a recipe-based approach, delivering practical examples and use cases so that you can identify the best possible approach to extend your Dynamics 365 deployment and tackle your specific business problems.