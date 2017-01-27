Search Inside and Read Larger Cover Artificial Intelligence with Python By Publisher: Packt Publishing Final Release Date: January 2017 Pages: 446 Build real-world Artificial Intelligence applications with Python to intelligently interact with the world around you About This Book Step into the amazing world of intelligent apps using this comprehensive guide

Enter the world of Artificial Intelligence, explore it, and create your own applications

Work through simple yet insightful examples that will get you up and running with Artificial Intelligence in no time Who This Book Is For This book is for Python developers who want to build real-world Artificial Intelligence applications. This book is friendly to Python beginners, but being familiar with Python would be useful to play around with the code. It will also be useful for experienced Python programmers who are looking to use Artificial Intelligence techniques in their existing technology stacks. What You Will Learn Realize different classification and regression techniques

Understand the concept of clustering and how to use it to automatically segment data

See how to build an intelligent recommender system

Understand logic programming and how to use it

Build automatic speech recognition systems

Understand the basics of heuristic search and genetic programming

Develop games using Artificial Intelligence

Learn how reinforcement learning works

Discover how to build intelligent applications centered on images, text, and time series data

See how to use deep learning algorithms and build applications based on it In Detail Artificial Intelligence is becoming increasingly relevant in the modern world where everything is driven by technology and data. It is used extensively across many fields such as search engines, image recognition, robotics, finance, and so on. We will explore various real-world scenarios in this book and you'll learn about various algorithms that can be used to build Artificial Intelligence applications. During the course of this book, you will find out how to make informed decisions about what algorithms to use in a given context. Starting from the basics of Artificial Intelligence, you will learn how to develop various building blocks using different data mining techniques. You will see how to implement different algorithms to get the best possible results, and will understand how to apply them to real-world scenarios. If you want to add an intelligence layer to any application that's based on images, text, stock market, or some other form of data, this exciting book on Artificial Intelligence will definitely be your guide! Style and approach This highly practical book will show you how to implement Artificial Intelligence. The book provides multiple examples enabling you to create smart applications to meet the needs of your organization. In every chapter, we explain an algorithm, implement it, and then build a smart application. Title: Artificial Intelligence with Python By: Prateek Joshi Publisher: Packt Publishing Formats: Ebook Ebook: Pages: 446 Ebook ISBN: 978-1-78646-967-0 | ISBN 10: 1-78646-967-7 Prateek Joshi Prateek Joshi is an Artificial Intelligence researcher and a published author. He has over 8 years of experience in this field with a primary focus on content-based analysis and deep learning. He has written two books on Computer Vision and Machine Learning. His work in this field has resulted in multiple patents, tech demos, and research papers at major IEEE conferences. His blog has been visited in more than 200 countries and has received more than a million page views. He has been featured as a guest author in prominent tech magazines. He enjoys blogging about topics such as artificial intelligence, Python programming, abstract mathematics, and cryptography. You can visit his blog at www.prateekvjoshi.com. He has won many hackathons utilizing a wide variety of technologies. He is an avid coder who is passionate about building game-changing products. He graduated from the University of Southern California and he has worked at companies such as Nvidia, Microsoft Research, Qualcomm, and a couple of early stage start-ups in Silicon Valley. You can learn more about him on his personal website at www.prateekj.com. Product Details About the Author Recommended for You Customer Reviews Immediate Access - Go Digital what's this? Ebook: $39.99 Formats: ePub, Mobi, PDF