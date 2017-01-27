Artificial Intelligence with Python

Build real-world Artificial Intelligence applications with Python to intelligently interact with the world around you
About This Book
- Step into the amazing world of intelligent apps using this comprehensive guide
- Enter the world of Artificial Intelligence, explore it, and create your own applications
- Work through simple yet insightful examples that will get you up and running with Artificial Intelligence in no time
Who This Book Is For
This book is for Python developers who want to build real-world Artificial Intelligence applications. This book is friendly to Python beginners, but being familiar with Python would be useful to play around with the code. It will also be useful for experienced Python programmers who are looking to use Artificial Intelligence techniques in their existing technology stacks.
What You Will Learn
- Realize different classification and regression techniques
- Understand the concept of clustering and how to use it to automatically segment data
- See how to build an intelligent recommender system
- Understand logic programming and how to use it
- Build automatic speech recognition systems
- Understand the basics of heuristic search and genetic programming
- Develop games using Artificial Intelligence
- Learn how reinforcement learning works
- Discover how to build intelligent applications centered on images, text, and time series data
- See how to use deep learning algorithms and build applications based on it
In Detail
Artificial Intelligence is becoming increasingly relevant in the modern world where everything is driven by technology and data. It is used extensively across many fields such as search engines, image recognition, robotics, finance, and so on. We will explore various real-world scenarios in this book and you'll learn about various algorithms that can be used to build Artificial Intelligence applications.
During the course of this book, you will find out how to make informed decisions about what algorithms to use in a given context. Starting from the basics of Artificial Intelligence, you will learn how to develop various building blocks using different data mining techniques. You will see how to implement different algorithms to get the best possible results, and will understand how to apply them to real-world scenarios. If you want to add an intelligence layer to any application that's based on images, text, stock market, or some other form of data, this exciting book on Artificial Intelligence will definitely be your guide!
Style and approach
This highly practical book will show you how to implement Artificial Intelligence. The book provides multiple examples enabling you to create smart applications to meet the needs of your organization. In every chapter, we explain an algorithm, implement it, and then build a smart application.