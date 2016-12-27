iOS 10 Programming for Beginners

Begin your iOS mobile application development journey with this accessible, practical guide

About This Book

Use Swift 3 and latest iOS 10 features to build awesome apps for iPhone and iPad

Explore and use a wide range of Apple development tools to become a confident iOS developer

From prototype to App Store?find out how to build an app from start to finish!

Who This Book Is For

This book is for beginners who want to be able to create iOS applications. If you have some programming experience, this book is a great way to get a full understanding of how to create an iOS application from scratch and submit it to the App Store. You do not need any knowledge of Swift or any prior programming experience.

What You Will Learn

Get to grips with Swift 3 and Xcode, the building blocks of Apple development

Get to know the fundamentals of Swift, including variables, constants, and control flow

Discover the distinctive design principles that define the iOS user experience

See how to prototype your app with Swift's Playgrounds feature

Build a responsive UI that looks great on a range of devices

Find out how to use CoreLocation to add location services to your app

Add push notifications to your app

Make your app able to be used on both iPhone and iPad

In Detail

You want to build iOS applications for iPhone and iPad?but where do you start? Forget sifting through tutorials and blog posts, this is a direct route into iOS development, taking you through the basics and showing you how to put the principles into practice. With every update, iOS has become more and more developer-friendly, so take advantage of it and begin building applications that might just take the App Store by storm!

Whether you're an experienced programmer or a complete novice, this book guides you through every facet of iOS development. From Xcode and Swift?the building blocks of modern Apple development?and Playgrounds for beginners, one of the most popular features of the iOS development experience, you'll quickly gain a solid foundation to begin venturing deeper into your development journey. For the experienced programmer, jump right in and learn the latest iOS 10 features.

You'll also learn the core elements of iOS design, from tables to tab bars, as well as more advanced topics such as gestures and animations that can give your app the edge. Find out how to manage databases, as well as integrating standard elements such as photos, GPS into your app. With further guidance on beta testing with TestFlight, you'll quickly learn everything you need to get your project on the App Store!

Style and approach

Created for anyone that wants to build their first iOS application, this book offers practical, actionable guidance through iOS development. Combining engaging visuals with accessible, step-by-step instructiona and explanation, this book will not only develop the your understanding, but also show you how to put your knowledge to work.