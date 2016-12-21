Mastering iOS 10 Programming

Unlock the full potential of iOS 10 programming with Swift 3.0 to build rich and powerful applications

About This Book

This practical guide will help you make the transition to professional iOS developer

Implement numerous powerful iOS 10 and Swift 3 techniques to build high-quality apps through this book

Get the most in-depth, advanced-level guide on the latest version of iOS and take a hands-on approach

Who This Book Is For

This book is for developers who have some experience with iOS and want to take their skills to next level by unlocking the full potential of latest version of iOS with Swift to build impressive applications.

What You Will Learn

Write beautiful Swift code with Protocol-Oriented Programming and best practices

Create rich views and layouts with responsive animations and transitions.

Handle data, both from the web and offline

Integrate with iOS and improve the user experience with app extensions

Make sure that your app is of outstanding quality with XCTest

Measure and improve performance by using Xcode Instruments

Embrace the latest extension features in iOS 10 such as the new rich notifications, SiriKit, and iMessage

In Detail

With usage of apps growing rapidly, mobile application development has become the most sought-after skill set. Within the mobile market, iOS commands a massive presence and is a highly lucrative platform. The goal of our book is to help you become a professional developer by unleashing the full potential of iOS 10 to build applications.

Written with the latest Swift version and following the latest Swift API design guidelines, you won't just learn how to program for iOS 10?you'll also learn how to write beautiful, readable, and maintainable Swift code that's in line with the industry's best-practices. The progression of the book reflects the real-world development flow: it will quickly brush on the essentials at the beginning and then move on to the advanced concepts crucial to building powerful applications.

Within the book, you will build a couple of small applications that resemble applications you might want to build in the real world. You will be reading a mix of thorough background information and practical examples, so you'll know how to make use of a certain technique right away while you also get a great understanding of the how and why.

Style and approach

This book takes a no-frill approach and is very code-specific. The focus is on teaching advanced concepts through a series of small projects and standalone examples that help you gain expertise with various aspects of iOS application development.