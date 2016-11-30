Developing with Docker

Change the way your organization deploys software at scale with this face paced guide to the world of Docker

About This Book

Cut through the noise and in simple terms learn to package your applications and test, ship, and scale your containers

Find and build images and successfully run your programs within containers

Build, deploy, and test your Docker containers and put them to work in production

Who This Book Is For

This book is for IT professionals, system administrators, and DevOps professionals or anyone looking to quickly develop and deploy software to production at scale. If you are interested in Docker, DevOps, or containers in general, don't look any further.

What You Will Learn

Understand Docker's architecture

Build, ship, and run distributed applications

Deploy, automate, and manage the execution of applications within Docker

Scale and virtualize images and containers

Utilize the networking features that Docker offers

Use repositories to store and retrieve images

In Detail

This fast-paced practical guide will get you up and running with Docker. Using Docker, you will be able to build, ship, and run many distributed applications in real time.

You will start with quickly installing Docker and start working with images and containers. We will present different types of containers and their applications, and show you how to find and build images. You will learn how you can contribute to the image repository by publishing different images. This will familiarize you with the image building process and you will be able to successfully run your programs within containers.

By finishing this book, you will be well equipped in deploying your applications using Docker and will have a clear understanding of concepts, techniques, and practical methods to get it running in production systems.

Style and approach

This book takes a fast-paced practical approach that quickly gets you up and running with Docker so that you spend less time learning and more time deploying Docker containers effectively. This book contains a mix of concepts, practical examples, techniques, and the most up-to-date content to run things effectively in production. We'll show you the easiest way to speed up your development and deployment with Docker.