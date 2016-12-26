Orchestrate and automate your OpenStack cloud operator tasks with Ansible 2.0

About This Book

Automate real-world OpenStack cloud operator administrative tasks

Construct a collection of the latest automation code to save time on managing your OpenStack cloud

Manage containers on your cloud and check the health of your cloud using Nagios

Who This Book Is For

This book is aimed at OpenStack-based cloud operators and infrastructure and sys administrators who have some knowledge of OpenStack and are seeking to automate taxing and manual tasks. This book is also for people new to automating cloud operations in general and the DevOps practice in particular.

What You Will Learn

Efficiently execute OpenStack administrative tasks

Familiarize yourself with how Ansible 2 works and assess the defined best practices

Create Ansible 2 playbooks and roles

Automate tasks to customize your OpenStack cloud

Review OpenStack automation considerations when automating administrative tasks

Examine and automate advanced OpenStack tasks and designated use cases

Get a high-level overview of OpenStack and current production-ready projects

Explore OpenStack CLI tools and learn how to use them

In Detail

Most organizations are seeking methods to improve business agility because they have realized just having a cloud is not enough. Being able to improve application deployments, reduce infrastructure downtime, and eliminate daily manual tasks can only be accomplished through some sort of automation.

We start with a brief overview of OpenStack and Ansible 2 and highlight some best practices. Each chapter will provide an introduction to handling various Cloud Operator administration tasks such as managing containers within your cloud; setting up/utilizing open source packages for monitoring; creating multiple users/tenants; taking instance snapshots; and customizing your cloud to run multiple active regions. Each chapter will also supply a step-by-step tutorial on how to automate these tasks with Ansible 2.

Packed with real-world OpenStack administrative tasks, this book will walk you through working examples and explain how these tasks can be automated using one of the most popular open source automation tools on the market today.

Style and approach

This book is a concise, fast-paced guide filled with real-world scenarios that will execute OpenStack administrative tasks efficiently. It serves as a quick reference guide for not just OpenStack functions, but also for creating future Ansible code.