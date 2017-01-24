A concise, fast-paced guide to orchestrating and deploying scalable services with Docker

About This Book

Explore the new features added to the core Docker Engine to make multi-container orchestration easy

Leverage tools such as Docker Machine, Swarm, Compose, and third-party tools such as Kubernetes, Mesosphere, and CoreOS to orchestrate containers

Use Docker Compose with Swarm and apply rolling updates for zero downtime deployments

Who This Book Is For

This book is aimed at Sysadmins and DevOps engineers who know what Docker does and are now looking to manage multiple containers on multiple hosts using the orchestration feature.

What You Will Learn

Build scalable, reliable services with Docker

See how to manage a service in Docker using Docker Swarm, Kubernetes, and Mesosphere

Discover simpler orchestration tools such as CoreOS/Fleet and Rancher Cattle

Understand cluster-wide logging, system monitoring, and troubleshooting

Build, test, and deploy containers using Continuous Integration

Deploy cluster hosts on cloud services and automate your infrastructure

In Detail

Docker orchestration is what you need when transitioning from deploying containers individually on a single host to deploying complex multi-container apps on many machines.

This book covers the new orchestration features of Docker 1.12 and helps you efficiently build, test, and deploy your application using Docker. You will be shown how to build multi-container applications using Docker Compose. You will also be introduced to the building blocks for multi-host Docker clusters such as registry, overlay networks, and shared storage using practical examples.

This book gives an overview of core tools such as Docker Machine, Swarm, and Compose which will enhance your orchestration skills. You'll learn how to set up a swarm using the decentralized building block. Next, you'll be shown how to make the most out of the in-built orchestration feature of Docker engine and you'll use third-party tools such as Kubernetes, Mesosphere, and CoreOS to orchestrate your existing process. Finally, you will learn to deploy cluster hosts on cloud services and automate your infrastructure.

Style and approach

This comprehensive guide will take you through the orchestration feature of Docker. Using practical examples, you will discover various tools that can be used to manage multiple containers with ease.