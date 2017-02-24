PowerShell: Automating Administrative Tasks

Learn PowerShell from the inside out, right from basic scripting all the way to becoming a master at automating, managing, and maintaining your Windows environment

About This Book

Use proven best practices to optimize code and automate redundant tasks

Get to grips with PowerShell's advanced functions and effectively administer your system

Create a variety of PowerShell scripts to automate your environment

Who This Book Is For

If you are a system administrator who wants to become an expert in automating and managing your Windows environment, then this course is for you. Some basic understanding of PowerShell would be helpful.

What You Will Learn

Discover PowerShell commands and cmdlets and understand PowerShell formatting

Solve common problems using basic file input/output functions

Use .NET classes in Windows PowerShell and C# and manage Exchange Online

Use PowerShell in C# to manage Exchange Online and work with .NET classes in PowerShell

Automate LYNC clients, consuming client-side object models to administrate SharePoint Online

Optimize code through the use of functions, switches, and looping structures

Manage files, folders, and registries through the use of PowerShell

Discover best practices to manage Microsoft systems

In Detail

Are you tired of managing Windows administrative tasks manually and are looking to automate the entire process? If yes, then this is the right course for you.

This learning path starts your PowerShell journey and will help you automate the administration of the Windows operating system and applications that run on Windows. It will get you up and running with PowerShell, taking you from the basics of installation to writing scripts and performing web server automation. You will explore the PowerShell environment and discover how to use cmdlets, functions, and scripts to automate Windows systems.

The next installment of the course focuses on gaining concrete knowledge of Windows PowerShell scripting to perform professional-level scripting. The techniques here are packed with PowerShell scripts and sample C# code to automate tasks. You will use .NET classes in PowerShell and C# to manage Exchange Online.

In the final section, you will delve into real-world examples to learn how to simplify the management of your Windows environment. You will get to grips with PowerShell's advanced functions and how to most effectively administer your system.

This Learning Path combines some of the best that Packt has to offer in one complete, curated package. It includes content from the following Packt products:

Getting Started with PowerShell by Michael Shepard

Windows PowerShell for .Net Developers Second Edition by Chendrayan Venkatesan and Sherif Talaat

Mastering Windows PowerShell Scripting by Brenton J.W. Blawat

Style and approach

This is a step-by-step course to help you effectively administer and maintain your development environment with PowerShell.