Vue.js 2 Web Development Projects
Publisher: Packt Publishing
Release Date: November 2017
Pages: 398
A project-based, practical guide to get hands-on into Vue.js 2.5 development by building beautiful, functional and performant web applications
About This Book
- Build exciting real world web projects from scratch and become proefficient with Vue.js Web Development
- Take your app to the next level with animation, routing, state management, server-side rendering and i18n
- Learn professional web programming techniques to supercharge your Vue.js projects
Who This Book Is For
If you are a web developer who now wants to create rich and interactive professional applications using Vue.js, then this book is for you. Prior knowledge of JavaScript is assumed. Familiarity with HTML, Node.js, and tools such as npm and webpack will be helpful but not necessary.
What You Will Learn
- Set up a full Vue.js npm project with the webpack build tool and the official scaffolding tool, vue-cli
- Write automatically updated templates with directives to create a dynamic web application
- Structure the app with reusable and maintainable components
- Create delightful user experiences with animations
- Use build tools and preprocessor to make larger professional applications
- Create a multi-page application with the official Vue.js routing library
- Integrate non-Vue.js elements into your apps like Google Maps
- Use the official state-management library to prevent errors
- Optimize your app for SEO and performance with server-side rendering and internationalization
In Detail
Do you want to make your web application amazingly responsive? Are you unhappy with your app's performance and looking forward to trying out ways to make your app more powerful? Then Vue.js, a framework for building user interfaces, is a great choice, and this book is the ideal way to put it through its paces.
This book's project-based approach will get you to build six stunning applications from scratch and gain valuable insights in Vue.js 2.5. You'll start by learning the basics of Vue.js and create your first web app using directives along with rich and attractive user experiences. You will learn about animations and interactivity by creating a browser-based game. Using the available tools and preprocessor, you will learn how to create multi-page apps with plugins. You will create highly efficient and performant functional components for your app. Next, you will create your own online store and optimize it. Finally, you will integrate Vue.js with the real-time Meteor library and create a dashboard showing real-time data.
By the end of this book you will have enough skills and will have worked through enough examples of real Vue.js projects to create interactive professional web applications with Vue.js 2.5.
Style and approach
Project-based guide that will help you start building applications immediately with an easy to follow approach. Our book will have 6 concrete projects. It will take readers through clear and logical steps, with screenshots and tips along the way to help you follow the guide and learn how to get more from Vue.js.