Clojure: High Performance JVM Programming

Explore the world of lightning fast Clojure apps with asynchronous channels, logic, reactive programming, and more

About This Book

Discover Clojure's features and advantages and use them in your existing projects

Explore lesser-known and more advanced features, constructs, and methodologies such as asynchronous channels, actors, logic programming, and reactive programming

Measure and monitor performance, and understand optimization techniques

Who This Book Is For

If you're looking to learn more about its core libraries and delve into the Clojure language in detail, then this book is ideal for you. Prior knowledge of the Clojure language is required.

What You Will Learn

Understand tools for the Clojure world and how they relate to Java tools and standards (such as Maven)

Write simple multicore programs using Clojure's core concepts, such as atoms, agents, and refs

Get to grips with Clojure's concurrency and state-management primitives in depth

Analyze latency using the Criterium library

Avoid reflection and boxing with type hints

Maximize the impact of parallelization, functional composition, and process transformation by composing reducers and transducers

Modify and add features to the Clojure language using macros

Test your code with unit tests, specs, and type checks to write testable code

Troubleshoot and style your Clojure code to make it more maintainable

In Detail

Clojure is a general-purpose language from the Lisp family with an emphasis on functional programming. It has some interesting concepts and features such as immutability, gradual typing, thread-safe concurrency primitives, and macro-based metaprogramming, which makes it a great choice to create modern, performant, and scalable applications.

This learning path aims at unleashing the true potential of the Clojure language so you can use it in your projects. It begins with installing and setting up the Clojure environment before moving on to explore the language in depth. You'll get acquainted with its various features such as functional programming, concurrency, reducers, transducers, core.async and core.logic, and so on with a great level of detail.

Moving on, you'll also learn how to enhance performance using Java interoperability and JVM-specific features from Clojure; you'll even master language features such as asynchronous channels, actors, logic programming, reactive programming, metaprogramming, and so on.

This learning path combines some of the best that Packt has to offer in one complete, curated package. It includes content from the following Packt products:

Clojure for Java Developers by Eduardo Diaz

Clojure High Performance Programming, Second Edition by Shantanu Kumar

Mastering Clojure by Akhil Wali

Style and approach

This is an easy-to-follow, step-by-step guide to start writing Clojure programs, making use of all of its varied features and advantages.