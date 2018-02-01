Learning AWS, 2nd Edition
Design, build, and deploy responsive applications using AWS Cloud components
Publisher: Packt Publishing
Release Date: February 2018
Pages: 356
Read on Safari with a 10-day trialStart your free trial now Buy on Amazon
Where’s the cart? Now you can get everything on Safari. To purchase books, visit Amazon or your favorite retailer. Questions? See our FAQ or contact customer service:
1-800-889-8969 / 707-827-7019
support@oreilly.com
Discover techniques and tools for building serverless applications with AWS
About This Book
- Get well-versed with building and deploying serverless APIs with microservices
- Learn to build distributed applications and microservices with AWS Step Functions
- A step-by-step guide that will get you up and running with building and managing applications on the AWS platform
Who This Book Is For
If you are an I.T. professional or a system architect who wants to improve infrastructure using AWS, then this book is for you. It is also for programmers who are new to AWS and want to build highly efficient, scalable applications.
What You Will Learn
- Set up your AWS account and get started with the basic concepts of AWS
- Learn about AWS terminology and identity access management
- Acquaint yourself with important elements of the cloud with features such as computing, ELB, and VPC
- Back up your database and ensure high availability by having an understanding of database-related services in the AWS cloud
- Integrate AWS services with your application to meet and exceed non-functional requirements
- Create and automate infrastructure to design cost-effective, highly available applications
In Detail
Amazon Web Services (AWS) is the most popular and widely-used cloud platform. Administering and deploying application on AWS makes the applications resilient and robust. The main focus of the book is to cover the basic concepts of cloud-based development followed by running solutions in AWS Cloud, which will help the solutions run at scale.
This book not only guides you through the trade-offs and ideas behind efficient cloud applications, but is a comprehensive guide to getting the most out of AWS. In the first section, you will begin by looking at the key concepts of AWS, setting up your AWS account, and operating it. This guide also covers cloud service models, which will help you build highly scalable and secure applications on the AWS platform. We will then dive deep into concepts of cloud computing with S3 storage, RDS and EC2. Next, this book will walk you through VPC, building realtime serverless environments, and deploying serverless APIs with microservices. Finally, this book will teach you to monitor your applications, and automate your infrastructure and deploy with CloudFormation.
By the end of this book, you will be well-versed with the various services that AWS provides and will be able to leverage AWS infrastructure to accelerate the development process.
Style and approach
- Learn to write, run, and deploy applications in the AWS cloud
- Make the most of AWS to build scalable and cost-efficient systems
- A practical guide to developing serverless services and make the applications run faster