Delivers absolutely everything you will ever need to know to become a master Django programmer
About This Book
- Gain a complete understanding of Django?the most popular, Python-based web framework in the world
- Gain the skills to successfully designing, developing, and deploying your app
- This book is packaged with fully described code so you can learn the fundamentals and the advanced topics to get a complete understanding of all of Django's core functions
Who This Book Is For
This book assumes you have a basic understanding of the Internet and programming. Experience with Python or Django would be an advantage, but is not necessary. It is ideal for beginner to intermediate programmers looking for a fast, secure, scalable, and maintainable alternative web development platform to those based on PHP, Java, and dotNET.
What You Will Learn
- Use Django to access user-submitted form data, validate it, and work with it
- Get to know advanced URLconf tips and tricks
- Extend Django's template system with custom code
- Define models and use the database API to create, retrieve, update, and delete records
- Fully extend and customize the default implementation as per your project's needs
- Test and deploy your Django application
- Get to know more about Django's session, cache Framework, and middleware
In Detail
Mastering Django: Core is a completely revised and updated version of the original Django Book, written by Adrian Holovaty and Jacob Kaplan-Moss - the creators of Django.
The main goal of this book is to make you a Django expert. By reading this book, you'll learn the skills needed to develop powerful websites quickly, with code that is clean and easy to maintain.
This book is also a programmer's manual that provides complete coverage of the current Long Term Support (LTS) version of Django. For developers creating applications for commercial and business critical deployments, Mastering Django: Core provides a complete, up-to-date resource for Django 1.8LTS with a stable code-base, security fixes and support out to 2018.
Style and approach
This comprehensive step-by-step practical guide offers a thorough understanding of all the web development concepts related to Django. In addition to explaining the features of Django, this book provides real-world experience on how these features fit together to build extraordinary apps.