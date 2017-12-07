Mastering Microservices with Java 9, 2nd Edition
Publisher: Packt Publishing
Release Date: December 2017
Pages: 316
Read on Safari with a 10-day trialStart your free trial now Buy on Amazon
Where’s the cart? Now you can get everything on Safari. To purchase books, visit Amazon or your favorite retailer. Questions? See our FAQ or contact customer service:
1-800-889-8969 / 707-827-7019
support@oreilly.com
Master the art of implementing scalable microservices in your production environment with ease
About This Book
- Use domain-driven design to build microservices
- Use Spring Cloud to use Service Discovery and Registeration
- Use Kafka, Avro and Spring Streams for implementing event based microservices
Who This Book Is For
This book is for Java developers who are familiar with the microservices architecture and now wants to take a deeper dive into effectively implementing microservices at an enterprise level. A reasonable knowledge level and understanding of core microservice elements and applications is expected.
What You Will Learn
- Use domain-driven design to design and implement microservices
- Secure microservices using Spring Security
- Learn to develop REST service development
- Deploy and test microservices
- Troubleshoot and debug the issues faced during development
- Learning best practices and common principals about microservices
In Detail
Microservices are the next big thing in designing scalable, easy-to-maintain applications. It not only makes app development easier, but also offers great flexibility to utilize various resources optimally. If you want to build an enterprise-ready implementation of the microservices architecture, then this is the book for you!
Starting off by understanding the core concepts and framework, you will then focus on the high-level design of large software projects. You will gradually move on to setting up the development environment and configuring it before implementing continuous integration to deploy your microservice architecture. Using Spring security, you will secure microservices and test them effectively using REST Java clients and other tools like RxJava 2.0. We'll show you the best patterns, practices and common principals of microservice design and you'll learn to troubleshoot and debug the issues faced during development. We'll show you how to design and implement reactive microservices. Finally, we'll show you how to migrate a monolithic application to microservices based application.
By the end of the book, you will know how to build smaller, lighter, and faster services that can be implemented easily in a production environment.
Style and approach
This book starts from the basics, including environment setup and provides easy-to-follow steps to implement the sample project using microservices.