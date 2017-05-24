Learn how to use Python to create efficient applications

About This Book

Identify the bottlenecks in your applications and solve them using the best profiling techniques

Write efficient numerical code in NumPy, Cython, and Pandas

Adapt your programs to run on multiple processors and machines with parallel programming

Who This Book Is For

The book is aimed at Python developers who want to improve the performance of their application. Basic knowledge of Python is expected

What You Will Learn

Write efficient numerical code with the NumPy and Pandas libraries

Use Cython and Numba to achieve native performance

Find bottlenecks in your Python code using profilers

Write asynchronous code using Asyncio and RxPy

Use Tensorflow and Theano for automatic parallelism in Python

Set up and run distributed algorithms on a cluster using Dask and PySpark

In Detail

Python is a versatile language that has found applications in many industries. The clean syntax, rich standard library, and vast selection of third-party libraries make Python a wildly popular language.

Python High Performance is a practical guide that shows how to leverage the power of both native and third-party Python libraries to build robust applications.

The book explains how to use various profilers to find performance bottlenecks and apply the correct algorithm to fix them. The reader will learn how to effectively use NumPy and Cython to speed up numerical code. The book explains concepts of concurrent programming and how to implement robust and responsive applications using Reactive programming. Readers will learn how to write code for parallel architectures using Tensorflow and Theano, and use a cluster of computers for large-scale computations using technologies such as Dask and PySpark.

By the end of the book, readers will have learned to achieve performance and scale from their Python applications.

Style and approach

A step-by-step practical guide filled with real-world use cases and examples