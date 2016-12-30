Drupal 8: Enterprise Web Development

Harness the power of Drupal 8 to create enterprise-grade, highly scalable websites

About This Book

Build complete, complex websites with no prior knowledge of web development entirely using the intuitive Drupal user interface

Ensure your sites are modern, responsive and mobile-friendly through utilizing the full features available in Drupal 8

Quickly master theme administration, custom block layouts, views, and the Twig template structure

Who This Book Is For

This course is suitable for web developers, designers, as well as web administrators who are keen on building modern, scalable websites using Drupal 8 and its wide range of new features

What You Will Learn

Set up a local “stack” development environment and install your first Drupal 8 site

Find out what is available in the Drupal 8 core

Integrate third-party front-end and back-end libraries with Drupal

Understand the plugin system that powers many of Drupal 8's new APIs to extend its functionality

Build custom block layouts with reusable and fieldable blocks

Work with the new Twig PHP templating engine

Develop a theme from scratch following a step-by-step project outline

In Detail

This Drupal 8 course takes you through the journey of building, extending, and customizing websites to build highly scalable and enterprise-ready websites.

The first part?Learning Drupal 8?takes you step by step through building a Drupal 8 website. You will start with the basics, such as setting up a local “stack” development environment and installing your first Drupal 8 site, then we move on to image and media handling and extending Drupal modules. This section will help you get to grips with the modular nature of Drupal, and you'll learn how to extend it by adding new functionalities to create your new modules. After learning to develop and manage a modern and responsive website using Drupal 8, you'll start exploring different techniques to take advantage of the new Drupal 8 features.

The next module?Drupal 8 Development Cookbook?is your go-to guide to experimenting with all of Drupal 8's features through helpful recipes. You will explore techniques to customize and configure the Drupal environment, create blocks and custom modules, as well as make your web apps responsive by harnessing the mobile-first feature of Drupal 8. This module will also show you how to incorporate multilingual facilities in your sites, use web services and third-party plugins with your applications from inside Drupal 8, and test and deploy your apps.

In the third part?Drupal 8 Theming with Twig?you will master Drupal 8's new Twig templating engine to customize the look and feel of your website. This section will walk you through a real-world project to create a Twig theme from concept to completion while adopting best practices to implement CSS frameworks and JavaScript libraries. You will see just how quick and easy it is to create beautiful, responsive Drupal 8 websites while avoiding the common mistakes that many front-end developers make. By the end, you will have learned how to develop, manage, extend, and customize an enterprise-level website.

This Learning Path combines some of the best that Packt has to offer in one complete, curated package. It includes content from the following Packt products:

Learning Drupal 8 by Nick Abbott and Richard Jones

Drupal 8 Development Cookbook by Matt Glaman

Drupal 8 Theming with Twig by Chaz Chumley

Style and approach

This course offers a thorough coverage of developing, managing, extending, and designing highly scalable websites using the Drupal 8 platform. Filled with practical examples and recipes, this course is a great combination of example-driven learning complemented by interesting techniques to take advantage of the Drupal platform.