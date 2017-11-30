Unity 2017 Mobile Game Development
Publisher: Packt Publishing
Release Date: November 2017
Pages: 360
Learn to create, publish and monetize your mobile games with the latest Unity 2017 tool-set easily for Android and iOS
About This Book
- One-stop solution to becoming proficient in mobile game development using Unity 2017
- Port your Unity games to popular platforms such as iOS and Android
- Unleash the power of C# scripting to create realistic gameplay and animations in Unity 2017.
Who This Book Is For
If you are a game developer and want to build mobile games for iOS and Android, then this is the book for you. Previous knowledge of C# and Unity is helpful, but not required.
What You Will Learn
- Use Unity to build an endless runner game
- Set up and deploy a project to a mobile device
- Create interesting gameplay elements using inputs from your mobile device
- Monetize your game projects with Unity ads and in-app purchases
- Design UI elements that can be used well in Landscape and Portrait mode at different resolutions, supporting phones, tablets, and PCs.
- How to submit your game to the iOS and Android app stores
In Detail
Unity has established itself as an overpowering force for developing mobile games. If you love mobile games and want to learn how to make them but have no idea where to begin, then this book is just what you need. This book takes a clear, step-by-step approach to building an endless runner game using Unity with plenty of examples on how to create a game that is uniquely your own.
Starting from scratch, you will build, set up, and deploy a simple game to a mobile device. You will learn to add touch gestures and design UI elements that can be used in both landscape and portrait mode at different resolutions. You will explore the best ways to monetize your game projects using Unity Ads and in-app purchases before you share your game information on social networks. Next, using Unity's analytics tools you will be able to make your game better by gaining insights into how players like and use your game. Finally, you'll learn how to publish your game on the iOS and Android App Stores for the world to see and play along.
Style and approach
This book takes a clear, step-by-step approach for Unity game developers to explore everything needed to develop mobile games with Unity.