C# 7.1 and .NET Core 2.0 – Modern Cross-Platform Development, 3rd Edition
Publisher: Packt Publishing
Release Date: November 2017
Pages: 800
C# 7.1 and .NET Core 2.0 – Modern Cross-Platform Development, Third Edition is a practical guide to creating powerful cross-platform applications with C# 7 and .NET Core 2.0.
About This Book
- Build modern, cross-platform applications with .NET Core 2.0
- Get up to speed with C#, and up to date with all the latest features of C# 7.1
- Start creating professional web applications with ASP.NET Core 2.0
Who This Book Is For
This book is targeted towards readers who have some prior programming experience or have a science, technology, engineering, or mathematics (STEM) background, and want to gain a solid foundation with C# and to be introduced to the types of applications they could build and will work cross-platform on Windows, Linux, and macOS.
What You Will Learn
- Build cross-platform applications using C# 7.1 and .NET Core 2.0
- Explore ASP.NET Core 2.0 and learn how to create professional websites, services, and applications
- Improve your application's performance using multitasking
- Use Entity Framework Core and LINQ to query and manipulate data
- Master object-oriented programming with C# to increase code reuse and efficiency
- Familiarize yourself with cross-device app development using the Universal Windows Platform
- Protect and manage your files and data with encryption, streams, and serialization
- Get started with mobile app development using Xamarin.Forms
- Preview the nullable reference type feature of C# 8
In Detail
C# 7.1 and .NET Core 2.0 – Modern Cross-Platform Development, Third Edition, is a practical guide to creating powerful cross-platform applications with C# 7.1 and .NET Core 2.0. It gives readers of any experience level a solid foundation in C# and .NET. The first part of the book runs you through the basics of C#, as well as debugging functions and object-oriented programming, before taking a quick tour through the latest features of C# 7.1 such as default literals, tuples, inferred tuple names, pattern matching, out variables, and more.
After quickly taking you through C# and how .NET works, this book dives into the .NET Standard 2.0 class libraries, covering topics such as packaging and deploying your own libraries, and using common libraries for working with collections, performance, monitoring, serialization, files, databases, and encryption. The final section of the book demonstrates the major types of application that you can build and deploy cross-device and cross-platform. In this section, you'll learn about websites, web applications, web services, Universal Windows Platform (UWP) apps, and mobile apps. By the end of the book, you'll be armed with all the knowledge you need to build modern, cross-platform applications using C# and .NET.
Style and approach
This book takes a step-by-step approach and is filled with exciting projects and fascinating theory. It uses three high-impact sections to equip you with all the tools you'll need to build modern, cross-platform applications using C# and .NET Core 2.0.