Practical AWS Networking
Build and manage complex networks using services such as Amazon VPC, Elastic Load Balancing, Direct Connect, and Amazon Route 53
Publisher: Packt Publishing
Release Date: January 2018
Pages: 264
Your one step guide to learn all about AWS networking.
About This Book
- Master your networking skills on Public Cloud.
- Gain hands-on experience of using Amazon VPC, Elastic Load Balancing, Direct Connect and other AWS products.
- Implement troubleshooting skills and best practices for security on AWS network.
Who This Book Is For
This book is targeted towards cloud architects, cloud solution providers, or any stakeholders dealing with networking on AWS Cloud. A prior idea of Amazon Web Services will be an added advantage.
What You Will Learn
- Overview of all networking services available in AWS.
- Gain Work with load balance application across different regions.
- Learn auto scale instance based on the increase and decrease of the traffic.
- Deploy application in highly available and fault tolerant manner.
- Configure Route 53 for a web application.
- Troubleshooting tips and best practices at the end
In Detail
Amazon Web Services (AWS) dominates the public cloud market by a huge margin and it continues to be the first choice for many organizations. Networking has been an area of focus for all the leading cloud service providers. AWS has a suite of network-related products that help to perform network-related task in AWS.
This book initially covers the basics of networking in AWS. Then we use AWS VPC to create an isolated virtual cloud for performing network-related tasks. We then provide an overview of AWS Direct Connect after taking a deep dive into scalability and load balancing using Auto scaling feature, Elastic Load Balancing, and Amazon Route S3.
Toward the end of the book, we cover some troubleshooting tips and security best practices for your network. By the end of this book, you will have hands-on experience of working with network tasks on AWS.
Style and approach
A step by step practical guide that helps you use all networking services available in AWS effectively.