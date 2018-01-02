Computer Vision with OpenCV 3 and Qt5
Build visually appealing, multithreaded, cross-platform computer vision applications
Publisher: Packt Publishing
Release Date: January 2018
Pages: 448
Read on Safari with a 10-day trialStart your free trial now Buy on Amazon
Where’s the cart? Now you can get everything on Safari. To purchase books, visit Amazon or your favorite retailer. Questions? See our FAQ or contact customer service:
1-800-889-8969 / 707-827-7019
support@oreilly.com
Blend the power of Qt with OpenCV to build cross-platform computer vision applications
About This Book
- Start creating robust applications with the power of OpenCV and Qt combined
- Learn from scratch how to develop cross-platform computer vision applications
- Accentuate your OpenCV applications by developing them with Qt
Who This Book Is For
This book is for readers interested in building computer vision applications. Intermediate knowledge of C++ programming is expected. Even though no knowledge of Qt5 and OpenCV 3 is assumed, if you're familiar with these frameworks, you'll benefit.
What You Will Learn
- Get an introduction to Qt IDE and SDK
- Be introduced to OpenCV and see how to communicate between OpenCV and Qt
- Understand how to create UI using Qt Widgets
- Know to develop cross-platform applications using OpenCV 3 and Qt 5
- Explore the multithreaded application development features of Qt5
- Improve OpenCV 3 application development using Qt5
- Build, test, and deploy Qt and OpenCV apps, either dynamically or statically
- See Computer Vision technologies such as filtering and transformation of images, detecting and matching objects, template matching, object tracking, video and motion analysis, and much more
- Be introduced to QML and Qt Quick for iOS and Android application development
In Detail
Developers have been using OpenCV library to develop computer vision applications for a long time. However, they now need a more effective tool to get the job done and in a much better and modern way. Qt is one of the major frameworks available for this task at the moment.
This book will teach you to develop applications with the combination of OpenCV 3 and Qt5. This book will teach you to create cross-platform computer vision applications. We'll begin by introducing Qt, its IDE, and its SDK. Next you'll learn how to use the OpenCV API to integrate both tools, and see how to configure Qt to use OpenCV. You'll go on to build a full-fledged computer vision application throughout the book.
Later, you'll create a stunning UI application using the Qt widgets technology, where you'll display the images after they are processed in an efficient way. At the end of the book, you'll learn how to convert OpenCV Mat to Qt QImage. You'll also see how to efficiently process images to filter them, transform them, detect or track objects as well as analyze video. You'll become better at developing OpenCV applications.
Style and approach
This book will help you understand and create cross-platform and multithreaded computer vision applications with the help of OpenCV 3 and Qt5, using a plugin-based and modular application development approach.