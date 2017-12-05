Reactive Programming in Kotlin
Learn how to implement Reactive Programming paradigms with Kotlin, and apply them to web programming with Spring Framework 5.0 and in Android Application Development.
About This Book
- Learn how to solve blocking user experience with Reactive Programming and get deep insights into RxKotlin
- Integrate Reactive Kotlin with Spring and build fantastic Android Apps with RxKotlin and RxAndroid
- Build reactive architectures that reduce complexity throughout the development process and make your apps(web and Android) scalable
Who This Book Is For
This book is for Kotlin developers who would like to build fault-tolerant, scalable, and distributed systems. A basic knowledge of Kotlin is required, but no prior knowledge of reactive programming.
What You Will Learn
- Learn about reactive programming paradigms and how reactive programming can improve your existing projects
- Gain in-depth knowledge in RxKotlin 2.0 and the ReactiveX Framework
- Use RxKotlin with Android
- Create your own custom operators in RxKotlin
- Use Spring Framework 5.0 with Kotlin
- Use the reactor-kotlin extension
- Build Rest APIs with Spring,Hibernate, and RxKotlin
- Use testSubscriber to test RxKotlin applications
- Use backpressure management and Flowables
In Detail
In today's app-driven era, when programs are asynchronous, and responsiveness is so vital, reactive programming can help you write code that's more reliable, easier to scale, and better-performing. Reactive programming is revolutionary.
With this practical book, Kotlin developers will first learn how to view problems in the reactive way, and then build programs that leverage the best features of this exciting new programming paradigm. You will begin with the general concepts of Reactive programming and then gradually move on to working with asynchronous data streams. You will dive into advanced techniques such as manipulating time in data-flow, customizing operators and provider and how to Use the concurrency model to control asynchronicity of code and process event handlers effectively.
You will then be introduced to functional reactive programming and will learn to apply FRP in practical use cases in Kotlin. This book will also take you one step forward by introducing you to spring 5 and spring boot 2 using Kotlin. By the end of the book, you will be able to build real-world applications with reactive user interfaces as well as you'll learn to implement reactive programming paradigms in Android.
Style and Approach
Loaded with numerous code examples and real-life projects, this book helps you delve into Reactive Programming with Kotlin, and apply it to real-world Spring-web and Android projects, thus making all your apps reactive.