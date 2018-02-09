Cloud Native Development Patterns and Best Practices
Practical architectural patterns for building modern, distributed cloud-native systems
Publisher: Packt Publishing
Release Date: February 2018
Pages: 316
Learn to apply cloud-native patterns and practices to deliver responsive, resilient, elastic, and message-driven systems with confidence
About This Book
- Understand the architectural patterns involved in cloud-native architectures
- Minimize risk by evolving your monolithic applications into distributed cloud-native systems
- Discover best practices for applying cloud-native patterns to your enterprise-level cloud applications
Who This Book Is For
This book is for developers who would like to progress into building cloud-native systems and are keen to learn the patterns involved. Basic knowledge of programming and cloud computing is required.
What You Will Learn
- Enable massive scaling by turning your database inside out
- Unleash flexibility via event streaming
- Leverage polyglot persistence and cloud-native databases
- Embrace modern continuous delivery and testing techniques
- Minimize risk by evolving your monoliths to cloud-native
- Apply cloud-native patterns and solve major architectural problems in cloud environment
In Detail
Build systems that leverage the benefits of the cloud and applications faster than ever before with cloud-native development. This book focuses on architectural patterns for building highly scalable cloud-native systems. You will learn how the combination of cloud, reactive principles, devops, and automation enable teams to continuously deliver innovation with confidence.
Begin by learning the core concepts that make these systems unique. You will explore foundational patterns that turn your database inside out to achieve massive scalability with cloud-native databases. You will also learn how to continuously deliver production code with confidence by shifting deployment and testing all the way to the left and implementing continuous observability in production. There's more?you will also learn how to strangle your monolith and design an evolving cloud-native system.
By the end of the book, you will have the ability to create modern cloud-native systems.
Style and approach
This book follows a pragmatic approach to understand cloud-native design patterns and explains the functioning and design considerations to build modern cloud-native systems in depth.