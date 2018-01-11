Mastering Linux Security and Hardening
Secure your Linux server and protect it from intruders, malware attacks, and other external threats
Publisher: Packt Publishing
Release Date: January 2018
Pages: 376
Read on Safari with a 10-day trialStart your free trial now Buy on Amazon
Where’s the cart? Now you can get everything on Safari. To purchase books, visit Amazon or your favorite retailer. Questions? See our FAQ or contact customer service:
1-800-889-8969 / 707-827-7019
support@oreilly.com
A comprehensive guide to mastering the art of preventing your Linux system from getting compromised.
About This Book
- Leverage this guide to confidently deliver a system that reduces the risk of being hacked
- Perform a number of advanced Linux security techniques such as network service detection, user authentication, controlling special permissions, encrypting file systems, and much more
- Master the art of securing a Linux environment with this end-to-end practical guide
Who This Book Is For
If you are a systems administrator or a network engineer interested in making your Linux environment more secure, then this book is for you. Security consultants wanting to enhance their Linux security skills will also benefit from this book. Prior knowledge of Linux is mandatory.
What You Will Learn
- Use various techniques to prevent intruders from accessing sensitive data
- Prevent intruders from planting malware, and detect whether malware has been planted
- Prevent insiders from accessing data that they aren't authorized to access
- Do quick checks to see whether a computer is running network services that it doesn't need to run
- Learn security techniques that are common to all Linux distros, and some that are distro-specific
In Detail
This book has extensive coverage of techniques that will help prevent attackers from breaching your system, by building a much more secure Linux environment. You will learn various security techniques such as SSH hardening, network service detection, setting up firewalls, encrypting file systems, protecting user accounts, authentication processes, and so on. Moving forward, you will also develop hands-on skills with advanced Linux permissions, access control, special modes, and more. Lastly, this book will also cover best practices and troubleshooting techniques to get your work done efficiently.
By the end of this book, you will be confident in delivering a system that will be much harder to compromise.
Style and approach
An advanced-level guide filled with real-world examples that will help you secure your Linux system