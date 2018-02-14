Nginx HTTP Server, 4th Edition
Harness the power of Nginx to make the most of your infrastructure and serve pages faster than ever before
Publisher: Packt Publishing
Release Date: February 2018
Pages: 348
Make the most of your infrastructure and serve pages faster than ever with Nginx.
About This Book
- Discover possible interactions between Nginx and Apache to get the best of both worlds
- Learn to exploit the features offered by Nginx for your web applications
- Get your hands on the most updated version of Nginx (1.13.2) to support all your web administration requirements
Who This Book Is For
This book is a perfect match to web administrators who are interested in solutions to optimize their infrastructure. Whether you are looking into replacing your existing web server software or integrating a new tool to cooperate with applications that are already up and running, this book is your ideal resource.
What You Will Learn
- Download and install Nginx on your system
- Prepare a basic configuration and test your initial setup
- Discover the core functionality of the HTTP module
- Make the most of first- and third-party Nginx modules
- Set up Nginx to work with PHP, Python, and other applications
- Learn how to set up Nginx to work with Apache
- Fully replace Apache with Nginx
- Optimize your architecture with threads or load balancing
- Identify errors in configuration and learn basic troubleshooting techniques
- Consult the exhaustive directive and module index for reference
In Detail
Nginx is a lightweight HTTP server designed for high-traffic websites, with network scalability as the primary objective. With the advent of high-speed internet access, short loading times and fast transfer rates have become a necessity.
This book is a detailed guide to setting up Nginx in ways that correspond to actual production situations: as a standalone server, as a reverse proxy, interacting with applications via FastCGI, and more. In addition, this complete direct reference will be indispensable at all stages of the configuration and maintenance processes. This book mainly targets the most recent version of Nginx (1.13.2) and focuses on all the new additions and improvements, such as support for HTTP/2, improved dynamic modules, security enhancements, and support for multiple SSL certificates. This book is the perfect companion for both Nginx beginners and experienced administrators. For beginners, it will take you through the complete process of setting up this lightweight HTTP server on your system and configuring its various modules so that it does exactly what you need quickly and securely. For more experienced administrators, this book provides different approaches that can help you make the most of your current infrastructure.
Nginx can be employed in many situations, whether you are looking to construct an entirely new web-serving architecture or simply want to integrate an efficient tool to optimize your site loading speeds.
Style and approach
This book aims to serve as a handy reference of all Nginx first-party modules and directives, allowing the reader to develop their own web configuration more efficiently.