Metasploit Revealed: Secrets of the Expert Pentester
Publisher: Packt Publishing
Release Date: December 2017
Pages: 860
Read on Safari with a 10-day trialStart your free trial now Buy on Amazon
Where’s the cart? Now you can get everything on Safari. To purchase books, visit Amazon or your favorite retailer. Questions? See our FAQ or contact customer service:
1-800-889-8969 / 707-827-7019
support@oreilly.com
Exploit the secrets of Metasploit to master the art of penetration testing.
About This Book
- Discover techniques to integrate Metasploit with the industry's leading tools
- Carry out penetration testing in highly-secured environments with Metasploit and acquire skills to build your defense against organized and complex attacks
- Using the Metasploit framework, develop exploits and generate modules for a variety of real-world scenarios
Who This Book Is For
This course is for penetration testers, ethical hackers, and security professionals who'd like to master the Metasploit framework and explore approaches to carrying out advanced penetration testing to build highly secure networks. Some familiarity with networking and security concepts is expected, although no familiarity of Metasploit is required.
What You Will Learn
- Get to know the absolute basics of the Metasploit framework so you have a strong foundation for advanced attacks
- Integrate and use various supporting tools to make Metasploit even more powerful and precise
- Test services such as databases, SCADA, and many more
- Attack the client side with highly advanced techniques
- Test mobile and tablet devices with Metasploit
- Understand how to Customize Metasploit modules and modify existing exploits
- Write simple yet powerful Metasploit automation scripts
- Explore steps involved in post-exploitation on Android and mobile platforms
In Detail
Metasploit is a popular penetration testing framework that has one of the largest exploit databases around. This book will show you exactly how to prepare yourself against the attacks you will face every day by simulating real-world possibilities.
This learning path will begin by introducing you to Metasploit and its functionalities. You will learn how to set up and configure Metasploit on various platforms to create a virtual test environment. You will also get your hands on various tools and components and get hands-on experience with carrying out client-side attacks. In the next part of this learning path, you'll develop the ability to perform testing on various services such as SCADA, databases, IoT, mobile, tablets, and many more services.
After this training, we jump into real-world sophisticated scenarios where performing penetration tests are a challenge. With real-life case studies, we take you on a journey through client-side attacks using Metasploit and various scripts built on the Metasploit framework.
The final instalment of your learning journey will be covered through a bootcamp approach. You will be able to bring together the learning together and speed up and integrate Metasploit with leading industry tools for penetration testing. You'll finish by working on challenges based on user's preparation and work towards solving the challenge.
The course provides you with highly practical content explaining Metasploit from the following Packt books:
- Metasploit for Beginners
- Mastering Metasploit, Second Edition
- Metasploit Bootcamp
Style and approach
This pragmatic learning path is packed with start-to-end instructions from getting started with Metasploit to effectively building new things and solving real-world examples. All the key concepts are explained with the help of examples and demonstrations that will help you understand everything to use this essential IT power tool.