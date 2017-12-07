Windows Server 2016 Administration Fundamentals
Publisher: Packt Publishing
Release Date: December 2017
Pages: 390
Manage and administer your environment with ease
About This Book
- Get your hands on learning the fundamentals to managing and administering Windows Server 2016.
- A step-by-step guide that will help you develop necessary skills and knowledge to manage an enterprise environment.
- Learn to implement strong networking and security practices into your Windows Server environment.
Who This Book Is For
If you are a System administrator or an IT professional interested in configuring and deploying Windows Server 2016 then, this book is for you. This book will also help readers clear the MTA: Windows Server Administration Fundamentals: 98-365 exam.
What You Will Learn
- Become familiar with Windows Server OS concepts
- Learn how to install Windows Server 2016
- Learn how to install device drivers and run services in Windows Server 2016
- Learn how to add and install roles in Windows Server 2016
- Learn how to apply GPO to your Windows Server 2016 environment
- Learn how to tune, maintain, update, and troubleshoot Windows Server 2016
- Prepare for the MTA 98-365 exam
In Detail
Windows Server 2016 is the server operating system developed by Microsoft as part of the Windows NT family of operating systems, developed concurrently with Windows 10. This book is designed to get you started with Windows Server 2016. It will prepare you for your MTA 98-365 exam. With step-by-step instructions driven by targeted, easy-to-understand graphics, you will be able to understand the roles, features, functions, and quirks of Windows Server 2016.
The book begins with the basics of Windows Server 2016, which includes the installation process and basic configuration. You will then move on to roles and features such as Active Directory, Hyper-V, Remote Access, Storage, and Printer. With the help of real-world examples, you will get to grips with the fundamentals of Windows Server 2016, which will help you solve difficult tasks the easy way. Later, the book also shows you maintenance and troubleshooting tasks, where with the help of best practices you will be able to manage Windows Server 2016 with ease. Each chapter ends with a questionnaire to ensure you make the best use of the content provided. By the end of this book, you will have the knowledge required to administer and manage Windows Server environments.
Style and approach
With step-by-step instructions driven by targeted, easy-to-understand graphics, this book explains and shows you how to use the roles and features, functions, and quirks of the Windows Server 2016. The chapters are presented in a step by step format accompanied by graphics wherever applicable.