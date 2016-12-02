Get real answers from real experts - in real time. Learn more
Building Voice-Enabled Apps with Alexa
By Kory Becker
Publisher: Bleeding Edge Press
Final Release Date: December 2016

This book demonstrates the core concepts behind conversational UI and building voice-enabled apps with the Alexa framework (the examples in this book are easy to understand, but having some experience with Node.js and web development is helpful). The book focuses on a general understanding of why voice-enabled apps are important, along with easy-to-understand examples for building your first apps for the Amazon Echo. By the end of the book you will understand the importance of conversational UI, how to build and test your first Alexa app for the Echo, and how to publish your software to the Alexa app store for the world to see.

12/17/2016

This books works

By Scott

from Waterloo, Canada

About Me Developer, Educator

Pros

  • Concise
  • Easy to understand
  • Helpful examples
  • Well-written

      This book stands as a great introduction to the new field of making apps with Alexa. It's even fun to read with flow that keeps you intrigued with spot on content delivery as well an understanding of the pieces you need to build Alexa apps.

      12/12/2016

      Great Intro Book for Anyone starting with Alexa Skill

      By Antonio

      from Marlboro, Nj

      About Me Developer

      Pros

      • Accurate
      • Easy to understand
      • Helpful examples
      • Well-written

        • Novice

        It has great information on the history of conversational UI all the way to the future of conversational UI. Interesting stuff all around and a great resource for anyone looking to creating their first Amazon Echo skill.

