Building Voice-Enabled Apps with Alexa

This book demonstrates the core concepts behind conversational UI and building voice-enabled apps with the Alexa framework (the examples in this book are easy to understand, but having some experience with Node.js and web development is helpful). The book focuses on a general understanding of why voice-enabled apps are important, along with easy-to-understand examples for building your first apps for the Amazon Echo. By the end of the book you will understand the importance of conversational UI, how to build and test your first Alexa app for the Echo, and how to publish your software to the Alexa app store for the world to see.