Building Voice-Enabled Apps with Alexa By Kory Becker Publisher: Bleeding Edge Press Final Release Date: December 2016 This book demonstrates the core concepts behind conversational UI and building voice-enabled apps with the Alexa framework (the examples in this book are easy to understand, but having some experience with Node.js and web development is helpful). The book focuses on a general understanding of why voice-enabled apps are important, along with easy-to-understand examples for building your first apps for the Amazon Echo. By the end of the book you will understand the importance of conversational UI, how to build and test your first Alexa app for the Echo, and how to publish your software to the Alexa app store for the world to see. Title: Building Voice-Enabled Apps with Alexa By: Kory Becker Publisher: Bleeding Edge Press Formats: Early Release Ebook Early Release Ebook: Early Release Ebook ISBN: 978-1-939902-47-4 | ISBN 10: 1-939902-47-9

5.0 This books works By Scott from Waterloo, Canada About Me Developer, Educator Pros Concise

Easy to understand

Helpful examples

5.0 Great Intro Book for Anyone starting with Alexa Skill By Antonio from Marlboro, Nj About Me Developer Pros Accurate

Easy to understand

Helpful examples

