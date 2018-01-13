Making Work Visible
Exposing Time Theft to Optimize Work & Flow
Publisher: IT Revolution Press
Release Date: January 2018
Pages: 240
In three parts, DeGrandis reveals the five primary causes (a.k.a. the five thieves of time) of value stream delays, the simple yet highly effective solutions that make work visible, and the metrics needed to track the flow of work to better apply time saving solutions. Throughout the book, readers will learn effective practices that create high-performing flow within an organization.
Using full-color illustrations and other visual cues, this book isn't your normal stodgy or hard to understand IT book, it sets itself apart from the Lean, Kanban, and """"make work visible"""" titles by 'showing' as well as telling how to utilize visual tools in the most effective way possible, increasing work flow in quantitative ways.
Exercises, bulleted takeaways, and real-world examples from DeGrandis' own work experience all underpin the utility of the book's content. Additional vignettes throughout the book also show how other practices within an enterprise, such as marketing and financial departments, can use the same methods to solve and prevent time theft crimes within their own practices."