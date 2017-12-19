Take Control of Troubleshooting Your Mac, 3rd Edition
Publisher: TidBITS / Take Control Books
Release Date: December 2017
Macs are generally quite reliable as computers go, but they can still experience significant problems. In this essential guide from best-selling author Joe Kissell, you'll learn key troubleshooting skills that will help you address the most common and frustrating Mac irritations. You'll also learn what to do when you encounter a problem for which you can't find a ready-made solution. (Step one: Don't panic!)
Whether your Mac won't turn on, experiences crashes or kernel panics repeatedly, can't connect to the internet, or exhibits any of numerous other misbehaviors, this book has the calm, friendly advice you need to find a solution.
This book covers 10.9 Mavericks or later, including 10.13 High Sierra.
You'll learn these 17 basic troubleshooting procedures (along with the reasons they can help):
- Force-quit an app
- Restart your Mac
- Log in to another user account
- Start up from another volume
- Run disk repair utilities
- Erase and restore from a backup
- Repair permissions (in Yosemite and earlier)
- Start up in safe mode
- Check preference files
- Reset NVRAM or SMC
- Use Activity Monitor
- Check free disk space
- Check log files
- Clear caches
- Check your RAM
- Test for reproducibility
- Get system information
Joe also explains how to solve 21 common problems, including:
- Your Mac won't turn on
- Your Mac stalls during startup
- Your Mac keeps turning itself off
- Your fan runs excessively
- Your Mac is abnormally slow
- You can't empty the Trash
- An app grinds to a halt
- An app crashes
- You experience repeated kernel panics
- The keyboard or mouse doesn't work
- You lose your internet connection
- Printing doesn't work
- Spotlight searches fail
- Keychain (seemingly) forgets passwords
- Apple Mail fails to connect
- Time Machine misbehaves
- A volume won't unmount
- The "Open With" menu contains errors
- iCloud Data doesn't sync properly
- Continuity features fail
- Your laptop's battery misbehaves
What happened to Troubleshooting Your Mac: A Joe On Tech Guide?
Long story short, this is an updated version of the same book, with a different title. The Joe On Tech book started out as Take Control of Troubleshooting Your Mac, and now it's back home in the Take Control catalog.